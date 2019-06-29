Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Morocco 1 Ivory Coast 0: En-Nesyri secures qualification for Renard's men

By Opta
Youssef En Nesyri
Herve Renard's Morocco are in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 after beating Ivory Coast 1-0 at Al Salam Stadium.

Cairo June 29: Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the game as Morocco beat Ivory Coast 1-0 to qualify for the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

En-Nesyri struck in the 23rd minute as Morocco followed up their opening defeat of Namibia with another narrow victory at Al Salam Stadium on Friday.

A second successive 1-0 win for Herve Renard's men means their place in the next round is secure, while Ivory Coast will need a result in their Group D closer against Namibia.

Romain Saiss made a superb goal-line clearance to deny Jonathan Kodjia in the opening minute, but it was Morocco who took a first-half lead.

Nordin Amrabat collected a crossfield pass, brilliantly jinked inside a series of challenges and slipped the ball through to En-Nesyri, who made no mistake with a low finish.

Ivory Coast sought an immediate reply but, after Yassine Bounou was quickly off his line to keep out Max Gradel, Nicolas Pepe could only find the side netting from the edge of the box.

Wonlo Coulibaly delivered a fine left-wing cross for Kodjia in the 62nd minute but the striker, who netted his side's winner against South Africa, failed to hit the target.

As the Elephants left gaps at the back, Morocco pushed for a second and En-Nesyri went close with a glancing header.

Ismael Traore's ambitious overhead kick was straight at Bounou as Ivory Coast pressed desperately for a leveller, but Morocco should have had a second in added time when Noussair Mazraoui volleyed against the crossbar from close range.

More AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 36 - June 29 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue