Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mourinho will let Aurier decide if he wants to play following brother's death

By Ryan Benson

London, July 15: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he will let Serge Aurier decide if he wants to play or not following the death of his brother.

Media reports began to circulate on Monday (July 13) claiming Christopher Aurier had been shot outside of a nightclub in Toulouse.

The 26-year-old's death was later confirmed in a statement by Spurs.

Tottenham are in action against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday (July 15).

Mourinho confirmed he will talk with Aurier before deciding whether to involve him, while he also confirmed the player can go back to France should he wish.

"He can do what he wants. Let me speak with him. We are going to make the decision that he wants. We are going to speak," he said.

"He's here now. I don't know his state of mind. We are not going to put any pressure on him. Maybe he travels with us, because it's good for him.

"I have no idea. The only thing that is clear is that we are here to support him."

More SERGE AURIER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATA 6 - 2 BSC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue