Mourinho will let Aurier decide if he wants to play following brother's death

London, July 15: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he will let Serge Aurier decide if he wants to play or not following the death of his brother.
Media reports began to circulate on Monday (July 13) claiming Christopher Aurier had been shot outside of a nightclub in Toulouse.
The 26-year-old's death was later confirmed in a statement by Spurs.
Tottenham are in action against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday (July 15).
The Club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier’s brother passed away in the early hours of this morning.
Everybody at the Club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all. pic.twitter.com/NVw0v9OWCR— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 13, 2020
Mourinho confirmed he will talk with Aurier before deciding whether to involve him, while he also confirmed the player can go back to France should he wish.
"He can do what he wants. Let me speak with him. We are going to make the decision that he wants. We are going to speak," he said.
"He's here now. I don't know his state of mind. We are not going to put any pressure on him. Maybe he travels with us, because it's good for him.
"I have no idea. The only thing that is clear is that we are here to support him."