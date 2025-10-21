Which Global Stars have come to India as Al Nassr arrive in Goa without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Football Mourinho Supports Newcastle's Ambitions For More Silverware Following EFL Cup Victory Jose Mourinho expresses confidence in Newcastle United's potential for further success after their EFL Cup win. He highlights their Champions League aspirations and the legacy of Sir Bobby Robson. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

Newcastle United's recent success in the EFL Cup has sparked optimism for more achievements soon. The team ended a 70-year wait for a trophy by defeating Liverpool in the final. This victory, coupled with their qualification for this season's Champions League, marks significant progress for the club.

Jose Mourinho, who has a deep connection with Newcastle through his former mentor Sir Bobby Robson, expressed his delight at their EFL Cup win. "I worked with Sir Bobby for two, four, six years and there was not a single day he did not show his passion for Newcastle, the city, the region and the football club, the pride and the passion he felt for it," said Mourinho. He believes that this triumph is just the beginning of more successes to come.

After losing to Barcelona in their opening league phase match, Newcastle bounced back with an impressive 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise. They now aim to continue this momentum against Mourinho's Benfica. This fixture will be Mourinho's first managerial visit to St. James' Park since April 2021 when he managed Tottenham to a 2-2 draw against Steve Bruce's Newcastle.

Mourinho has had limited success at St. James' Park, winning only three of his 12 away matches there (D4 L5). His recent record includes just one win in seven visits (D3 L3). Despite these challenges, Mourinho remains optimistic about Newcastle's future prospects.

Reflecting on his time with Sir Bobby Robson, Mourinho shared how Robson's passion for Newcastle influenced him. "He loved this club, he gave everything to this club," Mourinho noted. The EFL Cup victory would have made Robson proud, according to Mourinho.

Mourinho acknowledges that while winning the League Cup is significant, it is not the ultimate goal for Newcastle or its fans. "I know that it is not the target. I know that Newcastle and all the Geordies want a reward that is bigger than the League Cup," he stated. However, he sees it as a stepping stone towards greater achievements.

The opportunity to compete in the Champions League represents another crucial milestone for Newcastle United. Mourinho believes that these developments indicate that the club is moving in the right direction towards sustained success on both domestic and European fronts.