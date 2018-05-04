Jose Mourinho denies Marouane Fellaini's claims, says Man United has offered him a bigger contract

Bengaluru, May 4: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has recently claimed that the club has offered a new contract with a pay rise for Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The 55-year-old Portuguese manager also denied Fellaini’s claim that the club didn’t renew his contract last year.
While Fellaini’s contract with the Premier League club expires at the end of the ongoing season, the Belgian has claimed that he was interested to renew his contract last year but the club failed to make it happen.
"I would not have a problem with life in China. I love to discover other places and other cultures. And I will not go there alone. If I go, it's with the family," Marouane Fellaini.— Matthew McFadyen (@_maffoo) May 2, 2018
Off you fuck then.
The Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has denied that United were not interested in extending the deal. However, the Portuguese has also added that the current offer is better than all the earlier offers that Fellaini received.
According to ESPN FC, Mourinho told a news conference on Thursday, "He let his contract run until the end. You cannot say that it was the club.
"If there were no offers, then we could say the club let it go until now. He had offers. And he had offers in a progressive way.
"Of course, the offer he has now on the table is a better offer than he had six months ago or eight months ago.
"It's a process and he is using the fact that he is in the end of his contract to let it go. Is it a decision good or bad, but it is his decision and we have to respect that."
Fellaini: “How can someone like Jamie Carragher dare to question me? The guy spat from his car on a girl after a Manchester-Liverpool match. You know, critics help you progress, you end up working more, you want to show them they are wrong.”— Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) May 2, 2018
😂😂 👏🏻👏🏻 well said. pic.twitter.com/8zOoRTEFwD
Earlier, Mourinho even marked Fellaini as an important player for club and said he wants that the midfielder to stay at the club.
Speaking on that, Mourinho said, "He's important, he's a player that I like but again, especially for him, he has a different position in relation to other players with contracts because we can control other players' destiny in another way.
"In Marouane's case the destiny is in his hands. He knows I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay, he has an offer from us and it's up to him yes or no.
The boss on @Fellaini: "He's important and he's a player that I like. He knows I want him to stay and he knows the club want him to stay." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/97aa43UJb7— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 3, 2018
"I am still positive as he likes to be here, he likes the feeling of the manager trusting him and I think there is a good chance for him to stay but if he leaves so be it."
In early September 2013, Fellaini joined Manchester United from Everton after signing a four-year contract with the club under David Moyes’ management. He has played 154 matches for the Red Devils and has scored 20 goals. In this season, Fellaini has featured in 21 games and scored 5 goals.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.