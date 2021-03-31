Mourinho wants this Dutch centre-back to solve his defensive crisis: Should Spurs sign him?

Bengaluru, March 31: Tottenham Hotspur are one of the sides eyeing up a summer swoop for Lille defender Sven Botman as per the latest reports from England.
Spurs’ defensive form has been far from consistent in the Premier League this season. They recorded the second-worst defensive record of any top-seven team in the Premier League last year and that problem has continued into this season.
Mourinho has used the likes of Toby Alderwiereld, Eric Dier, and Davinson Sanchez as central defenders this season but none of them has been consistent. Considering all such, it is understood that signing a centre-back is now one of the top priorities of the Portuguese manager and for that reason, the Dutch defender is being looked at closely.
Botman's brilliant season so far
The Dutch international has been one of the best young defenders in Ligue 1 this season if not the best. Commanding Christophe Galtier’s defence, he has played 39 matches for the French club and his numbers have been quite extraordinary.
He has a remarkably high success rate of 77.4 per cent in aerial duels and 68.2 per cent in defensive duels while he also has averaged 0.9 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 2.8 clearances per 90 minutes in the Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League.
Playing Style
The left-footed 6ft4in defender is excellent in the air and his off the work rate is also impressive. Furthermore, he is a good passer of the ball and calm and composed while joining in the build-up which makes him a great fit for Jose Mourinho’s style of play.
Transfer Fee
The Dutch defender is currently under contract at Stade Pierre Mauroy until the summer of 2025 and the Ligue 1 side are in no rush to sell him. It is understood that only a fee in the region of €40 million could tempt the side. However, apart from Spurs, Liverpool and Inter Milan also have kept a close eye on him.
Should Mourinho get him?
The 23-year-old’s signing may not result in an immediate impact but certainly getting him could seal the Lilywhites’ defence for the next five or six years. The 21-year-old is one of Dutch football’s brightest young defenders and landing him would undoubtedly add more quality to Mourinho’s clumsy defence.
Plus he could serve as a decent replacement for Toby Alderweireld, who is edging closer towards the twilight years of his playing career and an upgrade over the likes of Davinson Sanchez or Joe Rodon.