Dembele unhappy about starting on bench before Lyon heroics

By Dejan Kalinic

Lisbon, August 16: Moussa Dembele admitted to being "sad" about starting on the bench before producing his heroics for Lyon against Manchester City.

Dembele was introduced in the second half and struck twice in a 3-1 win in the Champions League quarter-finals on Saturday (August 15).

Kevin De Bruyne had earlier cancelled out Maxwel Cornet's opener before Dembele helped deliver Lyon's surprise victory.

The 24-year-old said he was upset about not getting a start, but wanted to lift Lyon if he got his chance.

"Of course, a player is always sad when he doesn't start a game," Dembele said.

"But it's important to stay focused because a match is long. As long as the referee hasn't blown the whistle, it's not over.

"When I came into the pitch, I did everything I could to help the team win."

Lyon's shock win sent them into a semi-final against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday (August 19).

Dembele believes Lyon, who finished seventh in Ligue 1, have been a different side since returning from the coronavirus-enforced break last month.

"After the break, we promised ourselves that we would give everything. Every time we are on the pitch, we try to give 100 per cent," he said.

"I think the spirit of the group has changed and that's good for the future. We're still in this competition so that means we're a great team."

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
