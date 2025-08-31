Football David Moyes Commends Jack Grealish For Outstanding Contributions In Everton's Recent Victory David Moyes expressed admiration for Jack Grealish after the midfielder's two assists helped Everton secure a victory over Wolves. Grealish has made a significant impact since his loan move from Manchester City. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 1:13 [IST]

Everton's recent triumph over Wolves showcased Jack Grealish's impressive form, as he contributed two assists following his loan from Manchester City. The match began with Everton taking an early lead through Beto, assisted by Grealish. Although Hwang Hee-Chan equalised for Wolves, Everton regained the advantage with Illiman Ndiaye's goal. Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall then scored his first for the club, again assisted by Grealish. Despite Rodrigo Gomes scoring a late goal for Wolves, Everton secured the victory.

David Moyes praised Grealish's performance, highlighting his significant contributions to the team's success. "It's nothing to do with me, let me tell you, it's all to do with Jack and his own mentality to be better," Moyes stated. He emphasised that Grealish has something to prove and is demonstrating his quality on the field. Moyes added, "The biggest compliment I could probably give him is he's better than I thought he was."

Everton's back-to-back wins have propelled them to fifth in the Premier League as they approach the international break. Since last season, only Dwight McNeil has more assists for Everton in the league than Grealish, who has provided four assists in just three matches this term. His tally is currently the highest among players in the competition.

Wolves have been unable to replicate their earlier form, having not won any of their last seven Premier League matches after a six-game winning streak between March and April. They have lost six of these recent games and drew one. The absence of striker Jorgen Strand Larsen due to an Achilles injury further compounded their challenges.

Vitor Pereira addressed speculation about Larsen's future at Wolves amid interest from Newcastle United. "Of course, of course," Pereira responded when asked if he expects Larsen to stay post-transfer window. He explained that Larsen sustained a kick in the Achilles tendon against Bournemouth, leading to inflammation and an MRI scan revealing a risk if he plays.

Despite Wolves' current struggles, Everton's rise in form highlights their potential this season. With Grealish playing a pivotal role in their recent victories, they look forward to maintaining momentum after the international break. Meanwhile, Wolves will aim to address their challenges and regain their winning ways soon.