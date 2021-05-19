Muller and Hummels recalled to Germany squad for Euro 2020

Berlin, May 19: Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels have each received recalls to the Germany squad for Euro 2020.
Bayern Munich forward Muller and Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels have not featured for their country since November 2018.
They were among the experienced players removed from coach Joachim Low's thinking in March 2019 as he plotted a new path forward following Germany's group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup.
But the pair have been trusted with helping Germany enjoy a successful tournament at the rescheduled Euros, which will be Joachim Low's final tournament in charge.
Die Mannschaft face an extremely difficult group, having been pitted alongside world champions France, defending European champions Portugal and Hungary.
They start their Group F campaign against France at the Allianz Arena on June 15.
Our 26-man squad for @EURO2020 🇩🇪#DieMannschaft #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/BmvAvUtTX0— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 19, 2021
Germany Euro 2020 Squad
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp
Defenders: Robin Koch, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Christian Günter, Mats Hummels, Robin Gosens, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle
Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, Thomas Müller, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gündogan, Leroy Sane
Forwards: Kevin Volland, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry