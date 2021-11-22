Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Multiple clubs ramping up interest in Corentin Tolisso this January

By

Bengaluru, Nov. 22: Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso could be a very popular transfer target this summer who is unlikely to re-sign with Bayern Munich.

The French midfielder's current contract in Bavaria expires in the summer of 2022, with the club unlikely to extend his deal in light of his struggles at Bayern. And it could make him one of the biggest attractions of the January transfer window. Tolisso is likely to get multiple offers during the winter transfer window as clubs look to sign a pre-contract agreement with him with a Bosman deal.

Tolisso's struggle at Bayern

Corentin Tolisso had several big-name clubs lining up for him when he departed Lyon in the summer of 2017 before joining Bayern Munich. He has had a great start in Bavaria quickly establishing himself as a regular for the side. However, injuries have hampered his progress significantly in the last three seasons, making him just a backup option for the side. The 27-year-old has been limited to eight appearances and 262 minutes of football since Julian Nagelsmann took over as Bayern coach this term. His injury issues are probably the big reason behind Bayern's decision to not award him a new deal.

Clubs linked

Tolisso is likely to attract multiple offers during the winter transfer window. Juventus, Inter Milan, and AS Roma are reportedly three Serie A sides showing interest in the French midfielder. Juventus tried to get him for a cut-price deal last summer but Locatelli's arrival scuppered a move for Tolisso. But they could again look at him as a free agent in January.

Atletico Madrid are believed to be another side keeping a close eye on his development while Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be the front-runner in the chase. Spurs claimed to have held talks with Tolisso's entourage ahead of a potential summer move as Antonio Conte looks to rebuild the team.

Should Tolisso stay healthy, he would be a bargain pick-up for any club. He is still 27 years old, so there is a lot of time for him to have a good career. A move away from Bayern would help him to kick start his career once again.

Comments

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 16:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments