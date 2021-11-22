Multiple clubs ramping up interest in Corentin Tolisso this January

Bengaluru, Nov. 22: Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso could be a very popular transfer target this summer who is unlikely to re-sign with Bayern Munich.
The
French
midfielder's
current
contract
in
Bavaria
expires
in
the
summer
of
2022,
with
the
club
unlikely
to
extend
his
deal
in
light
of
his
struggles
at
Bayern.
And
it
could
make
him
one
of
the
biggest
attractions
of
the
January
transfer
window.
Tolisso
is
likely
to
get
multiple
offers
during
the
winter
transfer
window
as
clubs
look
to
sign
a
pre-contract
agreement
with
him
with
a
Bosman
deal.
Tolisso's struggle at Bayern
Corentin Tolisso had several big-name clubs lining up for him when he departed Lyon in the summer of 2017 before joining Bayern Munich. He has had a great start in Bavaria quickly establishing himself as a regular for the side. However, injuries have hampered his progress significantly in the last three seasons, making him just a backup option for the side. The 27-year-old has been limited to eight appearances and 262 minutes of football since Julian Nagelsmann took over as Bayern coach this term. His injury issues are probably the big reason behind Bayern's decision to not award him a new deal.
Clubs linked
Tolisso is likely to attract multiple offers during the winter transfer window. Juventus, Inter Milan, and AS Roma are reportedly three Serie A sides showing interest in the French midfielder. Juventus tried to get him for a cut-price deal last summer but Locatelli's arrival scuppered a move for Tolisso. But they could again look at him as a free agent in January.
Atletico Madrid are believed to be another side keeping a close eye on his development while Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be the front-runner in the chase. Spurs claimed to have held talks with Tolisso's entourage ahead of a potential summer move as Antonio Conte looks to rebuild the team.
Should Tolisso stay healthy, he would be a bargain pick-up for any club. He is still 27 years old, so there is a lot of time for him to have a good career. A move away from Bayern would help him to kick start his career once again.