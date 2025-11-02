Football Danny Welbeck Maintains Focus On Brighton Despite England Recall Speculation Danny Welbeck insists his focus is solely on Brighton, scoring six goals in five Premier League matches. Despite speculation about an England recall, he prioritises team success and consistency. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Danny Welbeck remains committed to Brighton, despite speculation about an England team return. He scored his sixth goal in five Premier League matches during Brighton's 3-0 victory over Leeds United at the Amex Stadium. Calls for his first international appearance in seven years have emerged, but the 34-year-old stays grounded amid the rumours.

Welbeck expressed his dedication, saying, "I just control what I can control. I am enjoying playing my football here at Brighton, my focus is always on Brighton and doing the best that I can." His goals are crucial for both him and the team, contributing to their success and securing three points.

Brighton extended their unbeaten home league streak to nine games. Manager Fabian Hurzeler praised his team's performance, especially during the opening 20 minutes. "Overall, it was a good performance from the start," he noted. Although they briefly lost control, they regained it in the second half.

Hurzeler highlighted the importance of maintaining a clean sheet and creating numerous scoring opportunities. "Winning is always the best feeling," he said, emphasising that a clean sheet significantly increases winning chances. The team's hard work and unity were evident throughout the match.

Leeds United faced their eighth consecutive away league game without scoring against an opponent for the first time in history. Manager Daniel Farke admitted that Brighton deserved their win on the South Coast. Despite equal possession and more corner kicks, Leeds failed to capitalise on these opportunities.

"Brighton were the better side and deserved to win today," Farke acknowledged. He pointed out that while both teams had similar possession stats, Brighton was more effective with their chances. Leeds struggled offensively despite having numerous set-piece opportunities.

Farke reflected on his team's performance: "Today, as a team and individually, it was not our best game offensively." He mentioned that although they had possession and set-piece chances, poor delivery quality hindered their attack. Accepting defeat was necessary after a frustrating day for Leeds.

The match highlighted Brighton's strong form at home and Welbeck's impressive contributions to their success. Meanwhile, Leeds must address their offensive challenges to improve future performances.