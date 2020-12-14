MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: ISL 2020-21 Fantasy Tips: Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur

Bengaluru, December 14: On matchday 6 in ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City clash against Jamshedpur. With both teams favouring the attack, one can expect this game to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
While Lobera's men are coming on the back of 2-1 win against Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur are entering the match after playing a draw against Hyderabad, where Stepehen Eze's late goal cancelled Aridane Santana's strike.
Entering the clash, Mumbai would want to continue with their winning streak as they have won last 4 matches and are on top of the table. On the other hand, Jamshedpur will try their level best to get second win this season and challenge for a spot in the Top-4.
The defenders from both clubs will be wary of one another's attack as one side is skilled in stringing passes to open up the play, while other has Golden boot winner in their squad.
Mumbai City Team News
Mumbai City will be entering the game without Vikram Pratap Singh in the squad. Apart from these players, Lobera will have full squad at his disposal including Raynier Fernandes and Tondonba Singh, who recovered before side's last game.
After losing against NorthEast in their first game, the side have slowly gained their rhythm and are showcasing the attacking philosophy, something that Lobera likes to see.
Jamshedpur Team News
Red Miners will have everyone available for the game against Mumbai. While Owen Coyle will be looking upto Nerijus Valskis to bring his top form again, it will be interesting to see alternative attack options as a disciplined Mumbai will require more than a one man attack to be breached.
This is where Aitor Monroy and Jackichand Singh will play a crucial role. Owing to their love of possession, Jamshedpur might face troubles against a well-drilled Mumbai side. Maintaining the shape and discipline will be the core aspects that can make or break the deal for them.
Analysis
While both the sides play attacking game, odds of possession will fall more in favour of Mumbai side and Jamshedpur will have to do with maintaining their shape for this game. They can be a threat on counter with Valskis, but will got to have a solid defence to ensure Mumbai do not beat them in their own tactic. While all the elements suggest game being more in favour of Mumbai, it will be difficult to say with certainty.
For Fantasy team, it will be recommended to have more Mumbai players than Jamshedpur. Full-backs will have a busy night for both the sides, and therefore, choosing them can never go wrong. Coming to the midfield, more players from Mumbai, the better it will be. Attacking unit should be a mix from both the squads.
Probable Playing XI
Mumbai City FC: Singh; Ranawade, Fall, Santana, Dakshinamurthy; Borges, Jahouh; Singh, Boumous, Fernandes; Le Fondre
Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh; Amin, Eze, Hartley, Lallawmawma; Rahman, Monroy, Alex; Singh, Vanmalsawma, Valskis
Best 14
Goalkeepers: Singh, Rehenesh
Defenders: Ranawade, Dakshinamurthy, Eze, Lallawmawma
Midfielders: Borges, Jahouh, Monroy, Alex
Forwards: Fernandes, Le Fondre, Singh, Valskis
Match Details
Date: 14 December 2020
Time: 7:30 PM (IST)
Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
Channel: Star Sports Network
Stream: Disney+ Hotstar
News Updates: SportsTiger App