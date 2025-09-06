US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Doubles Men's and Women's Final on TV and Online?

Football Nagelsmann Remains Confident Despite Pressure Following Germany's Loss To Slovakia Julian Nagelsmann expresses confidence in his role despite Germany's unexpected defeat to Slovakia in World Cup qualifying. He aims for improvement in future matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Germany's national football team is facing scrutiny after a surprising loss to Slovakia in their World Cup qualifying opener. Despite this setback, Julian Nagelsmann remains confident about his role as head coach. The defeat marked Germany's third consecutive competitive loss, a first since the country's reunification. This result places them at the bottom of Group A, with Northern Ireland next on their schedule.

In their match against Slovakia, Germany failed to capitalise on their opportunities despite dominating possession. They managed 14 shots with an expected goals (xG) value of 1.7, compared to Slovakia's eight attempts and 1.3 xG. Nagelsmann acknowledged that his team did not perform at their best but remains optimistic about future matches.

Nagelsmann has promised changes for the upcoming game against Northern Ireland in Cologne. He stated, "We have had some discussions with some players and with the team." He emphasised that while the overall strategy might not change drastically, individual adjustments are expected to improve performance.

Reflecting on the loss to Slovakia, Nagelsmann admitted that it was not a perfect day for anyone involved. However, he stressed the importance of maintaining composure and focusing on improvement. "To be frightened is not a good thing," he said, expressing confidence in his team's ability to bounce back.

The German coach highlighted the significance of winning their home game against Northern Ireland. He believes it is crucial for both the team's morale and the fans' support. "We will try to be the best competitors possible and win our home game," Nagelsmann stated.

Upcoming Challenges and Adjustments

Germany's recent defeats include losses in the Nations League semi-finals and third-place play-off in June. These setbacks have prompted internal discussions among players and coaching staff to address issues and develop strategies for improvement.

Nagelsmann plans to implement changes in Sunday's line-up as part of these efforts. While content-wise there may not be drastic alterations, personal adjustments are anticipated to enhance team dynamics and performance.

As Germany prepares for their next match, Nagelsmann remains focused on delivering better results. His commitment to improving team performance reflects his determination to overcome current challenges and lead Germany towards success in World Cup qualifying.