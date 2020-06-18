Football
Napoli 0-0 Juventus (4-2 pens): Partenopei win Coppa after shootout

By Ben Spratt

Turin, July 18: Napoli lifted the Coppa Italia with a 4-2 penalty shootout triumph over Juventus and former coach Maurizio Sarri on Wednesday following a dire goalless draw.

The Partenopei deserved their sixth cup triumph after passing up some big chances in the 90 minutes as Juve's star attackers failed to show at the Stadio Olimpico.

Gianluigi Buffon made a succession of vital stops and the stage appeared set for the veteran to lead the Bianconeri to glory in the shootout, yet two team-mates failed from the spot as Napoli kept their nerve.

Alex Meret - only playing due to David Ospina's suspension - saved from Paulo Dybala, before Danilo missed the target entirely, extending Sarri's wait for a first major domestic honour.

Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
