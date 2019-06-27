Football

Napoli and Juventus keen to sign England international Kieran Trippier

By
trippier

Bengaluru, June 27: Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier has emerged as a £25million transfer target for Italian giants Juventus and Napoli, according to reports.

The England right-back endured a disappointing season with Spurs, despite a series of excellent performances at last summer’s World Cup which saw him regarded as one of the Three Lions’ finest players.

In recent months he’s been heavily linked with Napoli, and their manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has already been quizzed on a potential swoop for the 28-year-old.

It is being reported that former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, now at Juventus, is also keen on Trippier, with the England ace to replace Manchester City target Joao Cancelo, should he move to the Etihad.

Following Spurs’ 2-0 defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League final earlier this month, Trippier was questioned over his future.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “I go home now, spend time with my family, just recover after a long, difficult season. Everybody’s got a decision to make, no matter what.

“Obviously this club has been very good for me over the last few years but I’ll enjoy my summer, come back in pre-season and that’s when I’ll sit down with the manager and have a talk about my future.

“I see a lot of speculation about me not being here. I give everything, 100 percent every game – win, lose or draw. So we’ll see what happens in pre-season.”

Trippier admitted earlier this year that his domestic form was not up to scratch and that he could have been better in 2018/19.

“I could have done a lot better this season,” said the former Burnley star. “I’ve picked up some injuries and there are games where I’ve looked back and thought, 'I could have done this better’. But it’s all about learning.

“I admit I could have done better but I’m here now and I’ve got to try and impress so I can start for England.”

The Englishman has endured a substantial drop in form this season for Spurs despite having a brilliant World Cup for England.

The right-back was included in the team of the tournament last summer in Russia after he scored a brilliant semi-final free-kick but has been mediocre for the north London club since them.

Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 12:51 [IST]
