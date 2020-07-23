Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Napoli can't be focused on Barcelona now – Gattuso

By Dejan Kalinic

Naples, July 23: Gennaro Gattuso warned Napoli not to think about their Champions League clash with Barcelona after a shock loss to Parma.

Napoli suffered a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Parma on Wednesday (July 22) as their five-match unbeaten run came to an end.

They sit seventh in Serie A and cannot finish any higher than fifth with three league games remaining.

Gattuso urged his side to stay focused on domestic matters, and not next month's Champions League last-16 second leg against Barca.

"Our mind cannot be focused on Barcelona now. We concede a lot of goals," the Napoli head coach said.

"We spend a lot of time in the opponent's side of the pitch, but we are not allowed to think that we are the best. No. There is the defensive phase as well.

"Numbers tell us we concede a lot, every time our opponents have chances they bring us problems. It is not about our defenders, but the whole team."

Gianluca Caprari and Dejan Kulusevski scored penalties for Parma, either side of Lorenzo Insigne's spot-kick for Napoli.

Napoli are in action again on Saturday (July 25), when they host Sassuolo.

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tokyo Olympics one-year countdown begins
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue