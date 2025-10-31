IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Australia Match on TV and Online?

Football Napoli Seeks To Change The Narrative In Champions League After Recent Defeats Billy Gilmour highlights Napoli's ambition to demonstrate their quality in the Champions League following disappointing results. The team aims to bounce back against Eintracht Frankfurt. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

Billy Gilmour is urging Napoli to demonstrate their strength in the Champions League. Despite leading Serie A alongside Roma, their European campaign has been challenging. Currently ranked 23rd out of 36 teams, Napoli suffered defeats against Manchester City and PSV after an initial win over Olympiacos. Gilmour expressed his desire for the team to change this narrative.

Napoli's recent Champions League performance was disappointing, with losses to Manchester City and PSV. Antonio Conte's squad faced red cards in both games, impacting their standings. Gilmour told Radio CRC: "The last game in the Champions League was not at all good, and we know that we want to change the narrative. We hope to get out there and immediately prove that Napoli are a great team."

Gilmour believes in the team's unity, which was evident last season. The new players have integrated well, enhancing both on-field performance and team morale. This cohesion is crucial as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

Napoli's next Champions League match will be against Eintracht Frankfurt, who recently lost 5-1 to Liverpool. Before that, they face Cesc Fabregas' Como in Serie A. These matches are vital for regaining momentum and proving their capabilities on both domestic and European fronts.

The team's spirit is a key factor as they aim to bounce back from recent setbacks. Gilmour emphasised the importance of maintaining this unity to overcome challenges ahead.

Napoli's journey in the Champions League has been tough so far, but there is determination within the squad to improve their standing. With crucial matches approaching, they have opportunities to showcase their potential and alter perceptions about their capabilities.