Napoli sign Manolas from rivals Roma

By Opta
Kostas Manolas joins Napoli for a fee of €36million
Naples, July 1: Napoli have signed centre-back Kostas Manolas from Serie A rivals Roma for a fee of €36million.

The 28-year-old, who has spent the past five seasons in the Italian top flight with Roma, had also been touted as a target for AC Milan, Arsenal and Juventus, but Carlo Ancelotti's side have won the race for his signature.

Amadou Diawara, currently playing at the Africa Cup of Nations with Guinea, is expected to head the opposite way to Roma for €21m.

Manolas will effectively replace Raul Albiol at Napoli, with the Spaniard on the brink of joining La Liga side Villarreal, while Kalidou Koulibaly's future also remains uncertain.

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
