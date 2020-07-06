Football
Nemanja Matic signs new three-year Manchester United contract

By Tom Webber
Nemanja Matic

Manchester, July 6: Nemanja Matic has put pen to paper on a new contract with Manchester United that runs until 2023.

Serbia international Matic had one year remaining on his previous deal.

But the club announced on Monday he has been signed to fresh terms following some impressive displays under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 31-year-old joined United from Chelsea in 2017 and has made 114 appearances.

"I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club," midfielder Matic said in a statement.

"As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour.

"This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group.

"This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud."

Solskjaer added: "I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract, I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group.

"We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja's attributes are a key part of that. Nemanja has been here for three seasons now and really understands the values of playing for Manchester United.

"He remains hugely ambitious and determined which will be vital as we look to achieve our aims over the coming years."

Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
