New contract on the cards for Gennaro Gattuso?

Bengaluru, February 25: Gennaro Gattuso could be offered a new long-term contract at AC Milan if he succeeds in landing them Champions league football next term, according to reports.
Vincenzo Montella was relieved of his duties back in November 2017 and the former Milan midfielder was given charge of the squad on an interim basis in the middle of the season.
However, after a decent display in the campaign, the Italian side offered him a full-time job which is set to end in 2021.
But a dry patch in November-December in the league when the side were loitering outside top four, rumours started surfacing that the World Cup winner could finally be relieved of his duty at the end of the season.
However, following a remarkable run of results in the new year and the transformation of the side with January buys Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta, the situation seems to have completely changed.
AC Milan are undefeated in their last eight league games and Gattuso's men now look like favourites to land a top-four spot, even a third-place finish looks possible at the moment.
And as per latest reports, should Gattuso land a UCL spot for next season, the owner, Elliot management will surely back the Italian with an improved contract.
Another good news for the Rosseneri fans is that their new midfield talisman Lucas Paqueta is ready to have another shot at Brazilian national team in upcoming international friendly.
Lucas got his international debut last year but since then has mostly been out of the squad. But his latest performance in the Milan colours have not gone unnoticed and Tite's assistant in an interview with Footure Futeboleiros has confirmed that he will again be called up in the side for the upcoming friendlies and he could even secure a place in the Copa America squad.
"We like Paqueta close to the attackers, as he is playing at Milan, one who can work hard even when he is not in the possession of the ball. Unless something happens, he is going to be called up in March and is going to be in the Copa America squad," he said.