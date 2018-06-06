Football

New report claims Harry Kane more valuable than Neymar, Lionel Messi

Posted By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur and England striker
Bengaluru, June 6: He might have missed on the Golden Boot in the Premier League this season, but Harry Kane will be a proud and happy man as he was chosen as the captain for England in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. More good news went his way as he was recently claimed to be the most valuable player in football.

According to the latest transfer market analysis by the CIES Football Observatory, Harry Kane is world football’s most valuable player with a whopping £177million value to his name. The report was made up of 19 variables including on-field performance, a player’s club, contract duration and age to calculate the worth. Harry Kane edged Paris Saint-Germain duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who were valued at £172m and £150m in the report respectively.

Liverpool sensation Mohammed Salah came fifth on list with a value of £150.74m, just behind the person who he is compared to, Lionel Messi at 4th with £162m to his name. Kane’s club and country teammate Dele Alli was the only other person to have a £150m and above value.

The CIES use a complex algorithm reviewing over 5000 transfers between July 2011 and June 2018 to compile their list. And while Neymar and Mbappe were helped by their record transfers to Paris Saint-Germain, Kane was valued purely on his performance. However, Kane was boosted by the transfer or rather club policy followed by Tottenham Hotspur's president Daniel Levy.

The policy of continuously rewarding his stars with lengthy, improved contracts has only served to enhance their value in the transfer market. With his age and performance, there are some big names like Real Madrid eyeing to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu. But it is unlikely that Madrid will shell out £177million to land him.

Spurs have six stars in the CIES top 100, with Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Heung-min Son all valued at over £79m, whilst Chelsea have five and Arsenal four.

