Newcastle United Captain Bruno Guimaraes Embraces Champions League Aspirations Without Limits

Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Bruno Guimaraes, captain of Newcastle United, has reiterated the club's ambition to win the Champions League. He emphasised that there are no limits on their aspirations for this season. The Brazilian midfielder was among the first players signed after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund took over in 2021. At that time, Newcastle was struggling against relegation.

Despite their challenges, Guimaraes spoke about aiming for Champions League qualification and eventual victory. Newcastle returned to Europe's top club competition in 2023-24 and again in 2025-26. They also ended a long trophy drought by winning the EFL Cup last season. Although winning the Champions League seems distant, Guimaraes remains optimistic ahead of their match against Barcelona.

"We aim to get as far as we can," he stated during a pre-match press conference. "In the future, [winning the Champions League] is something we're looking for." His determination reflects Newcastle's growing ambitions on the European stage.

Guimaraes insists on taking each game as it comes without setting limits on their dreams. "We just want to play game by game and see what we've got," he said. The excitement within the team is palpable as they aim to progress as far as possible in the competition.

The captain's ambition remains unchanged, and he continues to look forward with optimism. "I never change my mind," he declared. "I always look forward, always want to make history for this club." Being part of the Champions League twice in three years is significant for Newcastle.

Guimaraes expressed his happiness at being part of Newcastle United and acknowledged that there is still much work ahead. "It's nice to be in the Champions League two times in the last three; it's unbelievable for us," he noted. His commitment to making history with Newcastle is evident.

As Newcastle prepares for their upcoming match against Barcelona, Guimaraes' leadership and vision are crucial for their journey in Europe. The team's recent successes have bolstered their confidence, but they remain focused on achieving more milestones in European football.