Football Bruno Guimaraes Asserts Newcastle's Midfield Trio Is Among The Best In The Premier League Bruno Guimaraes believes Newcastle United boasts one of the best midfields in the Premier League. He highlights his partnership with Joelinton and Sandro Tonali while addressing financial fair play constraints on team improvements. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Bruno Guimaraes is confident that Newcastle United's midfield ranks among the top in the Premier League. The team features a dynamic trio: Brazilian players Joelinton and Guimaraes, alongside Italy's Sandro Tonali. Last season, Guimaraes played in all 38 league matches, contributing to 11 goals. Joelinton added seven goal involvements in 29 games, while Tonali had six in 36 appearances.

Despite their strong midfield, Guimaraes believes financial fair play rules have limited Newcastle's potential improvements. "I think that, to be very honest, it is one of the best midfields in the league," he told ESPN. He noted that each player brings unique strengths: Joelinton's power, his own technical skills, and Tonali's tenacity.

The financial fair play regulations have posed challenges for Newcastle since new ownership took over. Guimaraes mentioned that these rules sometimes forced the club to sell players they preferred to keep. However, he feels this season they've managed to balance finances better, allowing more flexibility in spending and retaining players.

As Newcastle gears up for a busy season with a Champions League return, Guimaraes has personal ambitions too. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, he aims to secure a spot on Brazil's squad. "The World Cup is the main focus for me," he stated. He wants to excel at Newcastle to increase his chances of being called up.

Guimaraes is eager for the upcoming season and hopes it will be his best yet. He aims to play freely and perform at his highest level for both club and country. "I want to play my free, light and loose soccer," he expressed enthusiastically about his aspirations.