Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Newcastle United 2-2 Manchester City: Guardiola's side suffer fresh title blow

By Guy Atkinson
Jetro Willems - cropped

London, Nov. 30: Manchester City's hopes of claiming a third consecutive Premier League title suffered a fresh blow as Jonjo Shelvey's superb late strike helped Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw at St James' Park.

City looked like set to cruise to all three points when Raheem Sterling scored his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign midway through the first half, but they were pegged back by Jetro Willems' fierce drive three minutes later.

Kevin De Bruyne restored City's lead eight minutes from time with a stunning half-volley, yet Pep Guardiola's side were denied a vital victory by Shelvey's equally wonderful strike in the 88th minute.

Sterling squandered a huge chance to win it in stoppage time, and the result means City could end the day 11 points behind leaders Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp's side overcome Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NEW 2 - 2 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue