Football Newcastle United Triumphs 4-0 Against Union Saint-Gilloise With Gordon's Penalties In a commanding performance, Newcastle United defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 in the Champions League. Anthony Gordon scored two penalties, marking the club's largest victory in the competition.

Anthony Gordon's two penalties helped Newcastle United secure a 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise, marking their first Champions League win this season and their largest in the competition. Newcastle had struggled in the Premier League and lost their European opener to Barcelona, where Gordon scored a late goal. However, things clicked for Eddie Howe's team in Brussels as Gordon played a key role.

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring after 17 minutes with a subtle flick initially credited to Sandro Tonali. The ball appeared to deflect off Kevin Mac Allister before reaching the German striker. Just before half-time, Gordon converted his first penalty after Anthony Elanga was fouled inside the box, giving Newcastle a comfortable lead at the break.

Gordon's cross led to the second penalty decision when Fedde Leysen handled the ball, confirmed by VAR. Gordon calmly scored again, followed by Harvey Barnes' breakaway goal that surpassed their previous 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. This performance highlighted Gordon's growing influence on the team.

Meanwhile, Qarabag continued their impressive form with a 2-0 home win against FC Copenhagen after defeating Benfica earlier. This result underscored Qarabag's strong start to their campaign alongside Newcastle's resurgence in Europe.

The match might signify Newcastle moving beyond Alexander Isak's departure, which affected their season start. Without Isak, goals were scarce, but Woltemade now has three goals in four starts across competitions. Questions arose about contributions from Newcastle's wide players until Gordon stepped up significantly in Belgium.

Gordon became only the third player from Newcastle to score in consecutive Champions League games. Although both goals were penalties, Isak previously took those responsibilities. He was also the last Magpie to score two penalties in one match against West Ham in March 2024.

This victory could mark a turning point for Newcastle as they adapt without Isak and seek consistent performances from players like Gordon and Woltemade. Their success against Union Saint-Gilloise may boost confidence for upcoming matches.