Football Newcastle United Aims To Compete In Champions League With Early Wins Essential Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United can compete in this season's Champions League but stresses the importance of securing early victories following their recent defeat. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 22:56 [IST]

Eddie Howe is optimistic about Newcastle United's prospects in this season's Champions League, emphasising the need for early victories. Despite a 2-1 loss to Barcelona, Howe remains confident. The team faces Union Saint-Gilloise next, who surprised PSV with a 3-1 win. Howe believes Newcastle can compete with Europe's top teams but stresses the importance of securing points quickly.

Newcastle recently suffered a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, despite leading until the final minutes. Nick Pope faced criticism for his role in Arsenal's winning goal. However, Howe defended his goalkeeper, praising his overall performance and decision-making during the match.

Howe acknowledged that while Newcastle performed well against Barcelona, the result was disappointing. He stated, "In the first game against Barcelona, we really thought we gave a good performance, but it was a disappointing result." He emphasised that winning is crucial in football and that Newcastle must find ways to secure victories quickly in the Champions League.

Union Saint-Gilloise's impressive debut in the Champions League adds pressure on Newcastle. Belgian clubs have historically performed well in their first home matches in European competitions. Howe is aware of this challenge and urges his team to adapt swiftly to maintain competitiveness.

Howe highlighted the importance of adapting to different match situations and finding ways to win. "Winning is the be-all and end-all," he said. "You can play as well as you want, but you have to try and win." This mindset has been key for Newcastle over the past year, and Howe believes it will be vital for success in Europe.

The team is now preparing for their upcoming match against Union Saint-Gilloise with determination. They aim to bounce back from recent setbacks and secure valuable points early in their Champions League campaign.

Reflecting on Nick Pope's performance against Arsenal, Howe expressed confidence in his goalkeeper's abilities despite criticism. "It's the life of a goalkeeper," he remarked. "I mean, it could've been one of the best performances from a goalkeeper I've seen, up until that point." Howe supports Pope's decision-making and remains confident in his capabilities moving forward.

As Newcastle continues their Champions League journey, they are determined to overcome challenges and demonstrate their ability to compete at this level. With early wins being crucial, Howe's focus remains on ensuring his team performs effectively under pressure.