Newcastle United Advances To EFL Cup Quarter-Finals With 2-0 Win Over Tottenham

Newcastle United triumphed over Tottenham with a 2-0 victory in the EFL Cup, thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade. This win marks their progression to the quarter-finals.

Newcastle United secured a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park, advancing to the EFL Cup quarter-finals. Fabian Schar opened the scoring with a straightforward header, capitalising on Tottenham's defensive lapse. Nick Woltemade then sealed the win early in the second half by heading in Joe Willock's cross, ensuring Newcastle's place in the next round.

The Magpies have shown impressive form in the EFL Cup, winning eight consecutive matches. This streak mirrors Liverpool's achievement of eight straight wins back in 1995. Newcastle has also remained unbeaten in their last 18 EFL Cup games when scoring first, with their last such defeat occurring against Nottingham Forest in August 2017.

Schar's goal came after a lively start from Newcastle, who were rewarded for their attacking play. Sandro Tonali delivered a corner that Schar headed past Lucas Bergvall in the 24th minute. Despite some missed opportunities, including Harvey Barnes' shot into the side-netting and Willock's wayward header, Newcastle maintained control.

Woltemade continued his excellent form by doubling Newcastle's lead. He connected with Willock's precise cross to head past Spurs' goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. This goal ensured Newcastle would be part of the quarter-final draw, further solidifying their dominance over Tottenham.

Newcastle has been particularly successful against Tottenham recently, winning six of their last seven encounters across all competitions. This is a significant improvement compared to their previous record of four wins in 16 meetings.

Schar's Consistency

Schar has been instrumental for Newcastle at home in the EFL Cup, contributing to goals in three consecutive matches with two goals and one assist. His performance against Tottenham highlights his importance to Eddie Howe’s squad as they continue their pursuit of cup success.

As Newcastle progresses further into the competition, they will aim to maintain this momentum and extend their winning streak. The team's recent performances suggest they are well-equipped to challenge for more silverware this season.