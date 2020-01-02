Newcastle United interested in signing Liverpool’s Adam Lallana

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Adam Lallana's time at Liverpool looks to be coming to an end as Newcastle United reportedly have shown interest in signing him on a cut-price deal in January.
The former Southampton midfielder is out of contract in the summer. His tenure under Klopp started well initially, however, an injury ragged campaign last term sent him down in the pecking order.
However, this term the 31-year-old has proved to be a valuable asset as a squad player, coming from the bench or filling the void left by injuries to several stars which prompted suggestions that Liverpool could well offer Lallana an extension to his contract.
But while talking about his midfielder's future, Klopp recently has claimed that the players future lies elsewhere and now it is understood that Newcastle could approach the player over a move in January.
Steve Bruce is looking at bringing in three new players, in order to aid his side’s relegation fight and Lallana is said to be his most preferable and ambitious target.
However, it is also believed that Newcastle management are conscious that there will be multiple offers for Lallana – and that the 31-year-old is likely to wait until the summer to make a decision.
How would he fit in at Newcastle?
If Bruce succeeds to land someone of Lallana’s quality in January, it could prove to be quite a coup for Newcastle's season. Although the English international has sunk in the last couple of seasons, he is still a very handy option for a team like Newcastle.
After an initial good start, Newcastle are now slowly struggling to make an impact and that is more down to the lack of creativity in the midfield. Newcastle's expected goal score and chances creation are one of the worst in the league and to improve the stat they surely need an experienced name.
Lallana who is versatile enough to play either in the wings or in the midfield - in a deep or advanced role will easily suit in Bruce's preferred line-up of 3-5-2 or even in a back four formation. His work rate, creativity and flair to the Newcastle midfield would help the side gaining momentum in the offensive third.
But having said that, Newcastle first of all have to convince the player to make a move. Liverpool may not stand in the player's way and could cash in on him but as of now, it is understood that the whole decision is on the player.
Lallana may not be getting enough minutes under his belt but given Liverpool's current run of form, he could be in line for a historic Premier League win or even bigger things. At such junctions, he may not agree over a move in January that too to a lower-ranked side. Newcastle may have to wait until the summer to get their man although he could enter negotiations with interested clubs.