Newcastle United linked with Serie A hotshot, a good deal?

Kolkata, November 22: Newcastle United could see their fortunes turn around in years to come with their new owners set to provide all the financial backing to help the club reach the top of English and eventually European football but their first and foremost challenge for this season will be to retain their Premier League status.
Eddie
Howe
has
been
brought
in
to
replace
Steve
Bruce
but
the
former
Bournemouth
manager
has
a
huge
task
in
his
hands
with
the
Magpies
sitting
at
the
bottom
of
the
table
and
are
yet
to
win
their
first
game
of
the
season.
With their Saudi Arabian owners on board, Newcastle now have all the money to fulfil their ambitions and are already getting linked with several top players from across the continent.
Howe heads into Brentford bow with work to do at new Newcastle
One such name Dusan Vlahovic with the Serbian international setting Serie A on fire this campaign. The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in European football right now and finds himself chased by a host of suitors from across Europe.
The
likes
of
Juventus,
Liverpool,
Atletico
Madrid,
Bayern
Munich,
Manchester
United
and
Arsenal
are
all
monitoring
the
progress
of
the
Serb,
but
Newcastle
can
realistically
compete
with
anyone
financially
at
the
moment.
Eddie Howe named Newcastle United coach
Newcastle are yet to win their first league game this season having managed six draws in 12 games. And, the key reason behind their poor form is their lack of quality all across the pitch. They have only scored 15 goals so far with Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin scoring 4 and 3 respectively.
Their
is
no
real
quality
in
the
squad
outside
the
duo
and
Howe
needs
to
resolve
this
in
January
if
he
has
to
fire
the
Toons
to
safety.
And,
Vlahovic
certainly
guarantees
that
quality
.
Vlahovic is a modern-day centre-forward who has all the ingredients to become one of the best footballers in the planet. Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 3 in, he quite naturally thrives in the air. He is also technically gifted and tactically astute that makes him pretty complete as a centre-forward.
The
youngster
has
shown
incredible
positioning
sense
this
season
and
is
gradually
adding
more
and
more
things
to
his
game
with
time.
And,
that
is
one
of
the
essential
attributes
of
a
top
player.
It is expected that Newcastle United will be one of the most active teams during the winter transfer window and Howe has to ensure that he spends money on the right players, something he could not manage successfully at Bournemouth.
However, Vlahovic certainly would be a top signing for the Magpies if they can stave off competition from major clubs around Europe for his signature.