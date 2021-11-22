Football
Newcastle United linked with Serie A hotshot, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, November 22: Newcastle United could see their fortunes turn around in years to come with their new owners set to provide all the financial backing to help the club reach the top of English and eventually European football but their first and foremost challenge for this season will be to retain their Premier League status.

Eddie Howe has been brought in to replace Steve Bruce but the former Bournemouth manager has a huge task in his hands with the Magpies sitting at the bottom of the table and are yet to win their first game of the season.

With their Saudi Arabian owners on board, Newcastle now have all the money to fulfil their ambitions and are already getting linked with several top players from across the continent.

One such name Dusan Vlahovic with the Serbian international setting Serie A on fire this campaign. The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in European football right now and finds himself chased by a host of suitors from across Europe.

The likes of Juventus, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal are all monitoring the progress of the Serb, but Newcastle can realistically compete with anyone financially at the moment.

Eddie Howe named Newcastle United coach

Newcastle are yet to win their first league game this season having managed six draws in 12 games. And, the key reason behind their poor form is their lack of quality all across the pitch. They have only scored 15 goals so far with Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin scoring 4 and 3 respectively.

Their is no real quality in the squad outside the duo and Howe needs to resolve this in January if he has to fire the Toons to safety. And, Vlahovic certainly guarantees that quality .

Vlahovic is a modern-day centre-forward who has all the ingredients to become one of the best footballers in the planet. Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 3 in, he quite naturally thrives in the air. He is also technically gifted and tactically astute that makes him pretty complete as a centre-forward.

The youngster has shown incredible positioning sense this season and is gradually adding more and more things to his game with time. And, that is one of the essential attributes of a top player.

It is expected that Newcastle United will be one of the most active teams during the winter transfer window and Howe has to ensure that he spends money on the right players, something he could not manage successfully at Bournemouth.

However, Vlahovic certainly would be a top signing for the Magpies if they can stave off competition from major clubs around Europe for his signature.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 13:01 [IST]
