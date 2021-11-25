Newcastle United plot shock swoop for Juventus star - A great deal for the Magpies?

Bengaluru, Nov. 25: Newcastle United are on the lookout for new recruits in January and they have already been linked with several big names.
The latest big name that now has been associated with them is Juventus star, Weston McKennie. According to a report of the Daily Mail, new Magpie boss Eddie Howe is keen to bring in Harry Winks from Tottenham. However, it’s also reported that McKennie is another on the radar.
McKennie’s Form At Turin
McKennie has managed to establish himself as an important member of Juve’s starting XI recently. Last season he has had a mixed time after joining Juventus from Schlake scoring six goals in 46 games in all competitions. But he has enjoyed a good run of games under Allegri this year and has started in seven league games finding the form recently with two goals in his last three Serie A outings. Predominantly a holding midfielder, the USA international however has been used as a box to box midfielder this season by the new boss.
Transfer Fee
The 23-year-old still has another three-and-a-half year remaining on his Turin deal. Hence, Juventus could be looking for around £30-35m if they are to agree to sell McKennie in January. With the recent big takeover and Newcastle desperate for players to avoid relegation, that sort of fee might well be within reach. However, with also Spurs showing interest in him, the transfer fee can go up further.
A great option for Newcastle United?
Considering Newcastle's current midfield options, there's no doubt the former Schalke midfielder will be an instant upgrade to the side. He will improve the quality of Eddie Howe's midfield options and could go on to become a future star at St. James’ Park. At just 23 years of age, his best years are still ahead of him and Newcastle can expect to get the best out of him over the next few years if a deal is arranged this January.