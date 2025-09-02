Kumar Sangakkara Likely To Take Over As Rajasthan Royals Coach, Sanju Samson Samson To Stay On As Skipper In IPL 2026

Football Newcastle United Completes Signing Of Yoane Wissa From Brentford After Isak's Departure Newcastle United has signed Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £50m plus add-ons. This move follows the transfer of Alexander Isak to Liverpool and aims to strengthen Newcastle's attack. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Newcastle United have successfully acquired Yoane Wissa from Brentford for a reported fee of £50 million plus additional clauses. Wissa, who has not played in any of Brentford's three Premier League matches this season or their EFL Cup victory over Bournemouth, had expressed his desire to leave the club on social media. Despite Brentford manager Keith Andrews' belief that the 28-year-old would remain, Wissa's move to Newcastle was finalised.

Earlier in the transfer window, Newcastle had multiple offers for Wissa turned down by Brentford. The Magpies then shifted their attention to Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen. However, with Alexander Isak's transfer saga concluding as he joined Liverpool in a record-breaking deal and Wolves standing firm on their valuation of Strand Larsen, Newcastle managed to secure Wissa's signing on Monday.

Wissa has committed to a four-year contract with Newcastle. He scored 45 goals in the Premier League for Brentford since joining them in 2021, including 19 goals last season. At Newcastle, he will form a new attacking duo with Nick Woltemade, who was signed from Stuttgart for a club-record £69 million (€80 million).

In addition to Wissa and Woltemade, Newcastle have bolstered their squad with several other signings. Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw, and Aaron Ramsdale have all joined the team as they aim to improve their performance after failing to win any of their first three league games.

Despite initial setbacks in securing Wissa due to rejected bids and interest in other players like Strand Larsen, Newcastle's persistence paid off. The club is hopeful that these new additions will strengthen their squad and help turn around their early-season struggles.

The strategic signings reflect Newcastle's ambition to enhance their attacking options and overall team performance. With Wissa now part of the squad, fans are eager to see how these changes will impact the team's dynamics and results in upcoming matches.