Football Newcastle United Faces Injury Concerns With Wissa And Ramsey Ahead Of Champions League Opener Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa is uncertain for the Champions League opener due to a knee injury, while Jacob Ramsey is sidelined until October with an ankle injury. Both players' absences pose challenges for the team as they prepare to face Barcelona. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Newcastle United's recent acquisition, Yoane Wissa, may not be available for the start of their Champions League journey due to a knee injury. Jacob Ramsey, another new signing, is also out until October. Wissa joined Newcastle on transfer deadline day for £55 million. He was brought in alongside Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, anticipating Alexander Isak's potential move to Liverpool.

Wissa's impressive performance last season saw him score 19 Premier League goals for Brentford, all from open play. Only Mohamed Salah scored more non-penalty goals with 20. However, during DR Congo's World Cup qualifier against Senegal, Wissa suffered a knee injury and had to leave the field. Manager Eddie Howe confirmed that Wissa will miss the upcoming Premier League match against Wolves and his participation in the Champions League opener against Barcelona is uncertain.

Eddie Howe expressed uncertainty about Wissa's availability for the game against Barcelona at St James' Park. "I don't know," Howe stated when asked about Wissa's chances of playing. "He will undergo tests and possibly see a specialist." Howe could not provide further updates on Wissa's condition.

Jacob Ramsey, who joined from Aston Villa for £43 million last month, is sidelined until October due to an ankle injury sustained in a goalless draw with Leeds United before the international break. This adds to Newcastle’s injury woes as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures.

The transfer window was marked by speculation over Alexander Isak’s future and Newcastle’s need for attacking reinforcements. Howe expressed relief that the window has closed, describing it as both challenging and successful. "Time will be the best judge of that," he remarked, emphasizing that the team can now focus solely on football without off-the-pitch distractions.

Despite concerns about overpaying for Wissa due to his contract situation at Brentford, Howe is pleased with the acquisition. "An established Premier League goalscorer is very difficult to find," he noted. Howe praised Wissa’s qualities and his history of scoring goals, highlighting his impressive performances over the past two seasons.

Howe admires Wissa’s journey to becoming a top player, acknowledging that it hasn't been easy for him. The manager is excited about what this squad can achieve moving forward.