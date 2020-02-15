Football
Neymar and Mbappe missing from PSG squad to face Amiens

By Rob Lancaster
Kylian Mbappe
With Borussia Dortmund looming on the horizon, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will not be on Ligue 1 duty this weekend.

Paris, February 15: Paris Saint-Germain will be without both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe when the Ligue 1 leaders take on Amiens on Saturday.

Neymar has not played since suffering a rib injury against Montpellier on February 1, forcing him to miss league wins over Nantes and Lyon, as well as the midweek Coupe de France quarter-final triumph over Dijon.

With Borussia Dortmund coming up in the Champions League next week, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has opted against taking any risks with the Brazil international.

CL Fixtures | Ligue 1 Fixtures

Mbappe played the entire game in the 6-1 thrashing of Dijon on Wednesday, including scoring his side's second goal just before half-time, but will not be involved at all against Amiens.

"We won't take any risks, obviously, but at the same time we'll put out a strong team," Tuchel had said at his pre-match press conference on Friday, prior to naming his squad.

Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Thomas Meunier are also absentees for the game against relegation-threatened opponents, along with Pablo Sarabia.

However, Marco Verratti and Marquinhos are included in a 19-man squad as the reigning champions aim to move 15 points clear of nearest rivals Marseille, who are away at Lille on Sunday.

Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
