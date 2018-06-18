Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Neymar misses Brazil World Cup training

Posted By:
Neymar misses Brazil training after Switzerland draw
Neymar misses Brazil training after Switzerland draw

Rostov, June 18: Brazil star Neymar sat out training on Monday following the 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their World Cup opener.

The 26-year-old was fouled 10 times in Sunday's Group E clash in Rostov-On-Don, more than any other player at a World Cup since 1998, as Switzerland looked to limit the impact the of the world's most expensive footballer.

Neymar was making his first competitive appearance since February, having missed the latter stages of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 title-winning campaign because of a fractured foot, and urged referees to protect him from consistent fouling.

"All I have to do is to play football, or try to do it. It's for the referee to see it. I guess that will be normal , we have to pay attention to it, but that's something normal in football," he told reporters after the match.

Brazil meet Costa Rica on Friday (June 22) and will hope Neymar is available to fire them to a first victory of the tournament. The Selecao were without their talisman for the World Cup semi-final with Germany four years ago and infamously lost 7-1 in his absence.

Marcelo, Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus all trained separately from the rest of the squad.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BEL 3 - 0 PAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue