Neymar wishes Messi happy birthday as Barcelona return rumours grow

By Opta
Lionel Messi and Neymar could be possible teammates
Paris, June 25: Neymar has wished Lionel Messi a happy birthday on social media amid growing rumours the Brazil superstar will return to Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to sell Neymar with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warning in a rare interview that the Ligue 1 champions will no longer tolerate "celebrity behaviour" in what was widely speculated to be a barb at the 27-year-old.

Real Madrid have long been linked with the forward but their capture of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, coupled with a spending spree that has seen Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy join, may scupper a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barca are reportedly considering bringing Neymar back to the club with talisman Messi said to be among those pushing for the deal to happen.

And on the Barca captain's 32nd birthday, Neymar posted a message to his former team-mate on social media.

"Happy birthday, brother," Neymar wrote on his Instagram Story. "May God bless you always."

Brazil team-mates Philippe Coutinho and Arthur have said they want Neymar, ruled out of the ongoing Copa America by an ankle injury, to return to Barcelona.

But a Monday report in UK newspaper the Independent claimed Neymar has been offered to Manchester United.

According to the report, PSG were keen to discuss a potential swap deal involving Paul Pogba, but the Premier League club were not interested.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
