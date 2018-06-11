Football

Neymar dreaming of World Cup glory, mocks Austria's 'UFC' tactics

Posted By:
Austria fouled Brazils Neymar eight times during the friendly match
Austria fouled Brazil's Neymar eight times during the friendly match

Vienna, June 11: Brazil fired their dreams of World Cup glory with a 3-0 win over Austria, according to Neymar – who had his fears of an injury relapse tested to the full.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar endured some heavy challenges on his first start since suffering a broken metatarsal at the end of February and scored a delightful solo goal in the 63rd minute in between Gabriel Jesus' opener and Philippe Coutinho's stylish third.

Injury also ruled Neymar out of Brazil's 7-1 humiliation on home soil against Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-final but he believes Tite's current crop should make no secret of their bold ambitions in Russia.

"You have to trust, you dream," he told reporters after moving joint third on Brazil's all-time scoring chart, level with Romario on 55.

"You can talk, you're Brazilian and you can dream; we're dreaming more and more. Dreaming is not forbidden."

During his rehabilitation, Neymar discussed how he might feel vulnerable upon his return.

The 26-year-old may now be more confident of his body holding up to the rigours of tournament football after completing 83 minutes, during which time he was fouled on eight occasions.

There was little let up after Austria captain Julian Baumgartlinger trod on his ankle in the third minute and Neymar joked the hosts' tactics at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion were more suited to mixed martial arts.

"We got ready for the UFC today, but it was good," he added. "Everyone was unharmed."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Scotland won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue