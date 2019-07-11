Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nigeria 2 South Africa 1: Williams error helps Super Eagles through

By Opta
Samuel Chukwueze scored the opener for Nigeria
Samuel Chukwueze scored the opener for Nigeria

Cairo, July 11: Nigeria took a step closer to becoming Africa Cup of Nations champions after Ronwen Williams' late error gifted William Troost-Ekong a late winner in a 2-1 triumph over South Africa in Wednesdays' quarter-final.

Bafana Bafana, who shocked hosts Egypt in the previous round, had equalised with 19 minutes remaining in Cairo when Bongani Zungu headed home and the match was seemingly headed for extra-time.

But Troost-Ekong bundled home in the 89th-minute minute after Williams made a hash of a corner to dash South Africa's hopes of progressing and left Nigeria still chasing their dream of a fourth AFCON title.

It was a just result for a Nigeria team after they had largely dominated and led in the 27th minute through Samuel Chukwueze, who was part of a lively Nigeria front four that opened South Africa up several times

The result extends South Africa's record of never having beaten Nigeria at the Cup of Nations, while Gernot Rohr's men moved into the last four – where Ivory Coast of Algeria await - with a disciplined, determined performance.

After a cagey opening spell that saw Nigeria dominate possession without creating any clear chances, the dangerous Alex Iwobi broke down the left wing and crossed to the feet of Chukwueze, who side-footed into the net from six yards at the second attempt.

Peter Etebo curled a free-kick towards the top corner of the net five minutes into the second half but Williams made a superb one-handed save, pushing the ball up onto the crossbar and out of play.

Just as it looked as though South Africa were running out of steam, Percy Tau's free-kick deflected off Odion Ighalo's shoulder and Zungu looped a header into the net, with a VAR consultation helping the referee to overturn his initial offside decision and award the equaliser.

Nigeria piled forward in search of a winner and were rewarded with one minute left in regular time when Moses Simon floated a corner into the box and Williams swung wildly at the delivery with his fist, allowing Troost-Ekong to bundle home as the ball dropped kindly on to his leg in a painful moment for the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

More AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - July 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue