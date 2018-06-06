Football

Nigeria 0 Czech Republic 1: Super Eagles suffer another World Cup warm-up defeat

Gernot Rohr, Nigeria coach
Gernot Rohr, Nigeria coach

London, June 6: Nigeria's World Cup preparations took another hit on Wednesday, as they lost 1-0 to a Czech Republic side which failed to qualify for the finals in Russia.

Gernot Rohr's men could take some positives away from their 2-1 defeat to England on Saturday, but there were few four days later, as Tomas Kalas' first-half opener secured a slender victory for the Czechs, who were thrashed 4-0 by Australia on Friday.

At no point in the first half did Nigeria appear to be in the ascendancy and, shortly after surviving a scare, they deservedly found themselves trailing in the 25th minute – Kalas scuffing in from close range after Francis Uzoho parried Tomas Soucek's header right to him.

The closest Nigeria came to levelling before the break was Wilfred Ndidi's 30-yard drive, which was brilliantly tipped around the post by Tomas Vaclik in the Czech goal.

Although a downpour briefly interrupted play in the early stages of the second half, Nigeria played with more intent after half-time and went close in the 63rd minute, as John Obi Mikel saw a header saved by Vaclik.

Despite Nigeria's efforts and attack-minded approach, a late equaliser never arrived, consigning them to a second successive defeat in their World Cup preparation games.

