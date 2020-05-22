No change in Sheffield United's Saudi Arabian ownership

Football
By
Sheffield United
Sheffield United confirmed that there was no change in the ownership of the club.

Bengaluru, May 22: Premier League club Sheffield United confirmed there had been no change to their Saudi ownership despite filings which suggested Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had given up control.

Documents published on the website of Companies House stated that Prince Abdullah had ceased to be a person with significant control of the club on October 18, 2019.

A February 20 filing had stated that Prince Abdullah gained such control status, also on October 18, 2019.

After the confusion, United said in a statement that they had received a number of inquires related to the filings.

"The Club confirms that there has been no change in ownership of the shares in either The Sheffield United Football Club Limited or Blades Leisure Limited. The filings at Companies House were made to allow Companies House to accurately reflect that ownership on the public record and not to disclose any change," the club said.

The Premier League's owners' and directors' test, which was previously known as the "fit and proper person's test", has to give the green light to any deal.

Investors wanting to become owners of English professional clubs have to show they have no unspent criminal conviction for fraud, are not bankrupt and do not "either directly or indirectly (be) involved in or has any power to determine or influence the management or administration of another Club".

Sheffield is not the only Premier League club to have owners from Middle East and being under the spotlight.

A bid by a Saudi Arabian state fund to secure Newcastle United, is currently being reviewed by the league.

beIN SPORTS urges Premier League to block Newcastle United takeover – reports

"Accordingly, HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud remains the ultimate owner and controller of Blades Leisure Limited and its subsidiary, The Sheffield United Football Club Limited.

"The Club expects that the public record will be updated by Companies House to reflect the filings referred to above in the coming days," the Sheffield United club statement concluded.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
