No Excuses For Arsenal As They Aim To Challenge Chelsea For WSL Title After Champions League Triumph

Arsenal's recent triumph in the Champions League has set high expectations for their performance in the Women's Super League (WSL). Steph Catley emphasised that Arsenal must challenge Chelsea for the WSL title. Chelsea secured their sixth consecutive WSL title last season, finishing 12 points ahead of Arsenal. Despite Chelsea's domestic success, they fell short in the Champions League, losing to Barcelona.

Arsenal's victory over Barcelona in the Champions League final was a significant achievement under Renee Slegers. Stina Blackstenius' goal secured their win, marking a turnaround after Jonas Eidevall's departure. However, Arsenal hasn't won the WSL since 2018-19. Catley believes they need to leverage their European success to improve domestically. "As soon as you win something as big as [the Champions League], there is a target on your back," Catley stated.

Despite their European success, Arsenal faces challenges in the WSL. The Opta supercomputer gives them only a 10.1% chance of winning the league this season. Chelsea remains favourites with a 72.4% chance, while Manchester City and Manchester United have outside chances at 13.6% and 3.9%, respectively.

Catley identified consistency as crucial for Arsenal this season after a shaky start last year hindered their progress against Chelsea's lead. The Gunners managed just nine points from their first six games, leading to Eidevall's exit following a heavy defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. "Our goal is to be consistent from round one and then maintain that," Catley added.

Much of Arsenal's squad now possesses a winning mentality after international successes over the summer. Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, and Chloe Kelly played pivotal roles in England's Euro 2025 victory over Spain, with Kelly scoring the decisive penalty.

Squad Motivation and Upcoming Challenges

Russo, who shared the top goalscorer title in last year's WSL with 12 goals, expressed that Arsenal's European success has fuelled their ambition for domestic glory. "Winning the Champions League was something I dreamed of as a kid," Russo said. "When you win a trophy, you get a craving for more." She hopes fans share this heightened expectation as they aim to start strong this season.

Arsenal begins their campaign against London City Lionesses this Saturday. The team is eager to rectify past shortcomings in both league and cup competitions with their talented squad ready to make an impact.

With renewed motivation from international achievements and hunger for more victories, Arsenal aims to meet expectations this season by delivering consistent performances on all fronts.