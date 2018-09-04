No new players, Tottenham could become predictable: Sol Campbell on Watford defeat

Bengaluru, September 4: With no new signings from the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur could become predictable and make it easy for opponents to figure them out, says former Spurs defender Sol Campbell.
Spurs recorded three victories in their opening Premier League games and even beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford. But Watford snapped their opening run 2-1 at Vicarage Road last Sunday (September 2) through two headed goals from Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart in the space of seven minutes.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hasn't bought a single player in the summer transfer window. Campbell, a former Arsenal centre-back too, believes the North London club can become too predictable for the other clubs this season due to familiar faces in the squad.
🗣️ "We can’t be satisfied with that."@ChrisEriksen8 reflects on Sunday's defeat to Watford.#COYS pic.twitter.com/Py0YzgziO6— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 3, 2018
"The problem is that when teams don't spend money, teams set up against you the same as they did last season and they don't have to work you out again. They know what they are going up against. Just one or two new players can have you rethinking all your plans," Campbell was quoted as saying by Mirror.
"They bring a different type of football to the game and different attributes and the other team have to think, 'We've got to watch out for this or that'.
"If you have got the same players from last season - they may be top players - but you have had a season and a half of the same players to get used to what is coming."
🗣️ Mauricio: "A very painful defeat." pic.twitter.com/k8vHfmnlzY— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 2, 2018
However, Campbell still believes that Tottenham is enough strong to finish this season ahead of their arch-rivals Arsenal, who lost their first two games against Manchester City and Chelsea. The former England international feels Arsenal manager Unai Emery will need more time to strengthen his team.
"Tottenham will be in the Champions League. They have got a strong enough squad, but Arsenal have to still get there while trying to nail down that playing out of the back. You can't, straightaway, say, 'We are going to go out and play like Barcelona.' It is not going to happen overnight.
"The only way you are going to learn the system is playing games. Not through training. They need more game time under that type of pressure to progress. That might take half the season," Campbell said.