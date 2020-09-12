Football
'No problems' between Arsenal's Ceballos and Nketiah after Fulham altercation

By Tom Webber

London, Sept. 12: Dani Ceballos insists there are "no problems" between him and Arsenal team-mate Eddie Nketiah after a pre-match altercation.

Ahead of the Gunners' first game of the Premier League season against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, Ceballos was filmed twice shoving Nketiah during a rondo and the pair had to be separated.

The duo were late substitutes as Arsenal triumphed 3-0 against the newly promoted side, with Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on target in a comfortable victory

Following the match, Ceballos shared a photo of himself and Nketiah on Instagram with the caption: "No problems here. My brother."

Arsenal tweeted out the picture from their official account and added: "It happens."

Asked about the incident in his post-game news conference, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said: "I haven't seen anything. I was inside."

Story first published: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 21:20 [IST]
