-myKhel Team

Nordi Mukiele has joined Sunderland from Paris Saint-Germain, marking the club's 12th signing this transfer window. The deal is reportedly valued at £12 million, including add-ons. Mukiele, who can play both centre-back and right-back, has signed a four-year contract with the Black Cats. Sunderland began their Premier League season with a 3-0 victory over West Ham, featuring debut goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard, and Wilson Isidor.

The initial fee for Mukiele is said to be £9.5 million, with an additional £2.5 million in potential add-ons. He is eager to contribute to Sunderland's efforts to remain in the Premier League. "It's a new challenge and I'm happy to be here," Mukiele expressed on the club's website. "I saw the atmosphere of the stadium, and this is something I really like."

Sunderland's recent win was notable as they became the first team since Reading in 2006 to have three players score on their Premier League debuts in one match. Reading achieved this feat against Middlesbrough with Dave Kitson, Steve Sidwell, and Leroy Lita scoring. This historic achievement adds excitement for Sunderland fans as they look forward to the season.

Mukiele could make his debut for Sunderland against Burnley next Saturday at Turf Moor. Both teams were promoted this season, adding an extra layer of competition to their upcoming clash. The defender is keen to make an impact and help his new team secure vital points early in the campaign.

Mukiele emphasised the importance of fan support in football and particularly at Sunderland. "The fans are very important in football, and especially in Sunderland," he stated. "I came here to fight for them." He believes that collaboration between players, fans, and the city will be essential for success this season.

The French defender sees potential in his new teammates and believes they can achieve great things together. "I see some good players and see their quality," Mukiele noted. "We will need everyone this season." His optimism reflects a positive outlook as Sunderland aims for a successful return to top-flight football.