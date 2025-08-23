Man City vs Spurs Live Streaming: Where to Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Premier League match on TV and Online?

NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Live Score, Durand Cup 2025 Final: NEUFC 6-1 DHFC (FT) | Dominant Highlanders Defend Crown

NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025, Live Score & Updates: NorthEast United FC heads into the break with a 2-0 lead over Diamond Harbour FC in the Durand Cup final. After a cagey start with both sides trading early chances, the defending champions broke through in the 30th minute when Asheer Akhtar capitalised on a rebound following a scramble in the box.

Parthib Gogoi then doubled the advantage just before half-time, curling a brilliant effort into the top corner after a driving run from the left. Despite Diamond Harbour's resilience and early promise, NorthEast's clinical finishing has put them firmly in control at the interval.

NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: FULL-TIME! NEUFC WIN! NorthEast United FC crushed Diamond Harbour 6-1 in the Durand Cup 2025 final to retain their championship crown. NorthEast vs Harbour FC Live: NEUFC 6-1 DHFC (90+4) GOAAL! Ajaraie steps up to take the penalty he earned and smashes it with power. The shot crashes off the underside of the crossbar before finding the net. Total control from the reigning champions. NorthEast vs Diamond Live Updates: NEUFC 5-1 DHFC (86th Min) Ajaraie picks out Gaitan at the far post with a delivery reminiscent of Thoi's assist for the second goal. Despite the acute angle, the Spaniard times his slide perfectly, connecting cleanly as the ball bounces awkwardly before looping over Mirshad and nestling into the net. A dominant display from NorthEast, truly a five-star performance. NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Live: NEUFC 4-1 DHFC (81st Min) NorthEast's latest foreign recruit, Jairo Bustara, restores their three-goal advantage with a composed strike under pressure inside the box. Mirshad can only watch as the ball clips the post and rolls in, virtually securing back-to-back Durand Cup titles for the Highlanders. NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: NEUFC 0-0 DHFC (68 Min) GOAAL! Diamond Harbour reduced the deficit through a set-piece, as Joby Justin's flick from a corner found Luca Majcen, who tapped it in past an out-of-position Gurmeet. NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: NEUFC 3-0 DHFC (50th Min) GOAAL!NorthEast United executes a superb counter-attack, tearing apart the Diamond Harbour backline. Ajaraie bursts forward on the right flank and delivers a perfectly weighted ball across the goal to the unmarked Thoi at the far post. Thoi makes no mistake, smashing it home from close range to extend NorthEast's lead with their third of the match. NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Live: NEUFC 2-0 DHFC (Half-Time) Strikes from Parthib Gogoi and Asheer Akhtar give reigning champion NorthEast United FC a commanding 2-0 advantage over Diamond Harbour FC as the first half comes to an end. NorthEast vs Diamond Harbour Live: NEUFC 2-0 DHFC (45 Min) The titleholder extends its advantage in the final, with Parthib delivering a stunning strike to put NorthEast United 2-0 ahead. Receiving the ball in the attacking third, he drives into the box from the left flank before curling a precise effort across goal, sending it into the top-right corner. NorthEast United vs Dimaond Harbour FC Live Score: NEUFC 1-0 DHFC (30th Min) The reigning champion breaks the deadlock in the final! Chaos erupts inside the Diamond Harbour box as a flurry of attempts tests their backline. Mirshad manages to block an initial effort but fails to hold onto it, and Asheer pounces on the rebound, slotting it home from close range. East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Updates: NEUFC 0-0 DHFC (27th Min) Joby Justin receives the ball on the right side of the penalty area and tries his luck with a strike towards the near post. The angle was always tight, and his effort finds only the side-netting. Gurmeet seemed to have the near post well-guarded anyway. NEUFC vs DHFC Live Durand Cup Final: NEUFC 0-0 DHFC (22nd Min) Diamond Harbour earns a promising free-kick, presenting an opportunity to test the NorthEast United defence. However, they fail to capitalise as Samuel sends the ball into the area with too much power, and it sails harmlessly out of play. NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour: NEUFC 0-0 DHFC (16th Min) Redeem Tlang pushes down the right flank, aiming to stretch the opposition's defence. He tries to beat his marker but is dispossessed. Moments later, he commits a rash tackle on Girik, earning the first yellow card of the final for NorthEast United. NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score & Updates: NEUFC 0-0 DHFC (9th Min) The opening stages of the first half have been evenly balanced, with neither side taking control. Most of the action has been concentrated in the midfield so far. NEUFC vs DHFC Live Score, Durand Cup Final: NEUFC 0-0 DHFC (2nd Min) Both sides have come out with a clear attacking mindset, which is exactly what you'd expect in a title clash. NorthEast United, as the reigning champions, might hold a marginal advantage, but Diamond Harbour's path to the final has been nothing short of remarkable, having knocked out ISL heavyweights such as East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC along the way. NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Live Updates: Diamond Harbour XI DHFC XI: Mirshad (GK); Kortazar, Mandi, Ruatkima; Renthlei, Paul, Ajith; Justin (C); Samuel, Girik, Majcen. NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Live: NorthEast XI NorthEast XI: Gurmeet(GK); Zabaco (C), Asheer, Redeem, Sangte; Mayakkannan, Gaitan, Thoi; Chema Nunez, Parthib, Ajaraie. NorthEast vs Diamond Harbour Live: Hello & Welcome! Helo and welcome to out live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 Final match betwee NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour FC!

For DHFC, the tournament has been nothing short of remarkable. Their fearless approach and ability to punch above their weight have made them the story of this year's competition. After defeating two ISL powerhouses en route to the final, the team is determined to make it a hat-trick of giant-killing performances.

Standing in their way, however, is a formidable NorthEast United FC side that has been in imperious form throughout the tournament. Coached by Juan Pedro Benali, the Highlanders have remained unbeaten from the group stage to the knockout rounds, winning four of their five matches. Their victories include convincing results against Shillong Lajong FC (twice), Malaysian Armed Forces, and a dominant 4-0 win over Bodoland FC in the semifinal. The only hiccup in their campaign came in a 2-2 draw against Rangdajied United FC. With the momentum firmly on their side, NorthEast will look to secure back-to-back Durand Cup titles-an achievement that would significantly bolster their credentials in Indian football.

While NorthEast enters the contest as favourites, DHFC's fearless brand of football ensures they cannot be underestimated. Head coach Kibu Vicuna, who famously guided Mohun Bagan to the I-League crown in 2020, brings tactical acumen and experience to the underdogs' camp. Vicuna is expected to devise a well-thought-out strategy to counter the Highlanders' attacking prowess and potentially script one of the biggest upsets in Durand Cup history.

The final promises to be a fascinating battle between a seasoned ISL outfit chasing glory and a spirited underdog looking to redefine Indian football's competitive landscape. Whatever the outcome, Saturday's clash at Salt Lake is set to be a historic occasion.