North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 20: Netherlands booked their spot in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a fairly solid win against Austria and will now look to seal the top spot in the group with a win against minnows North Macedonia in their third Group C game.
North Macedonia, meanhwile, will play for pride after losing two back to back games heavily and are out of contention for a place in the knock out rounds as they are on zero points.
Match Details
Date: 21st June 2021 (IND)
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2SD and Sony TEN 2HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch in North Macedonia vs Netheralands
North Macedonia: Egzan Alioski has shown great attacking intent in both games and will be a key attacking option from the wingback position. Veteran striker Goran Pandev too has had a good outing so far and could test the Dutch defence.
Netherlands: Georginio Wijnaldum has been one of the best performers in the team in the last two games. Playing as an attacking midfielder, he has been threatening, continually running at defenders and creating chances for the two strikers. He is likely to continue with his form against a weak Macedonian defence.
North Macedonia vs Netherlands Head to Head
Meetings so far: 4
North Macedonia wins: 0
Netherlands wins: 2
Draws: 2
Last meeting: Netherlands 4-0 North Macedonia
North Macedonia vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction
North Macedonia will have to give their all to somehow end the tournament with a consolation draw or a win. But, given the run of form the Dutch are in, it looks highly doubtful.
North Macedonia vs Netherlands probable line-ups
North Macedonia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Ristovski; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev
Netherlands Predicted Line-up (3-5-2): Maarten Stekelenburg; Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt; Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Maarten Stekelenburg
Defenders - Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Ezgjan Alioski
Midfielders - Georginio Wijnaldum (Vice-Captain), Frenkie de Jong, Eljif Elmas, Enis Bardhi
Strikers - Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay (Captain), Goran Pandev