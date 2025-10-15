Latvia vs England Live Streaming: Where to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match on TV and Online?

Football Norway And New Zealand Draw 1-1 As Antonio Nusa Scores Stunning Equaliser In a thrilling match, Antonio Nusa's equaliser helped New Zealand secure a 1-1 draw against Norway, ending the hosts' nine-match winning streak. Despite dominating possession, Norway could not clinch victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

New Zealand managed to secure a hard-fought draw against Norway at the Ullevaal Stadion. Finn Surman gave New Zealand an early lead, but Antonio Nusa's brilliance levelled the score. Norway entered the match with nine consecutive wins, missing key players like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. Despite this, New Zealand capitalised on their absence.

Francis de Vries delivered a deep free-kick that Tim Payne headed into a dangerous area. Finn Surman then slid in to score just before half-time, giving New Zealand a surprising advantage. Early in the second half, Chris Wood nearly doubled the lead, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Norway responded with quality in the 62nd minute. Andreas Schjelderup advanced with the ball and passed to substitute Nusa. Nusa's right-footed shot found the top corner, equalising for Norway. Shortly after, Nusa almost scored again, but Alex Paulsen made an excellent save.

In the closing stages, Norway's Sebastian Sebulonsen and Oscar Bobb came close to scoring. Meanwhile, Ben Old missed a crucial chance for New Zealand. The match ended 1-1, ending Norway's winning streak and stopping New Zealand's four-game losing run.

Nusa was introduced at half-time and made an immediate impact for RB Leipzig. He took four shots, created four chances, and achieved an 86.2% pass accuracy. His performance ensured Norway remained unbeaten since their loss to Austria in October 2024.

New Zealand slightly led in expected goals (xG) with 1.46 compared to Norway's 1.23. However, Norway dominated in shots with 23 attempts against New Zealand’s nine.

This match highlighted New Zealand's resilience against a strong European team while showcasing Nusa's potential as a game-changer for Norway.