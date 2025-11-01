PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Nottingham Forest vs Man United Live Streaming: Confirmed Lineups, Where to Watch PL Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Norwich City Struggles Continue As Hull City Advances In Championship Play-off Race Norwich City's poor form persists with a 2-0 loss to Hull City, intensifying scrutiny on manager Liam Manning. Hull's victory propels them into the Championship play-off race. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Hull City secured a significant 2-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road, propelling them into the Championship play-off contention. This win marked Norwich's sixth consecutive home defeat in the league, intensifying frustration among fans towards manager Liam Manning and the club's board. Josh Sargent missed an early chance for Norwich, while Joe Gelhardt's second-half goal gave Hull the lead. Darko Gyabi added another late on, marking his first goal for Hull.

The victory extended Hull City's unbeaten streak to six matches, positioning them fifth in the Championship table before other matches took place later that day. The Tigers' performance was particularly noteworthy given their historical struggles at Carrow Road, having only won once in 13 previous away league encounters against Norwich since 1972. Their last success there was a 2-0 win in September 2010.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers delivered a surprise by defeating Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium. Andri Gudjohnsen scored twice for Blackburn, lifting them to 19th place with this crucial away win. Leicester's manager Marti Cifuentes faces mounting pressure as his team failed to secure a win for the fourth consecutive Championship game, leaving them in 11th position.

West Brom endured another frustrating result as they were held to a goalless draw by Sheffield Wednesday. This marked West Brom's third consecutive game without a win in England's second division, keeping them in 10th place. Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday remains at the bottom of the table due to their points deduction.

Despite Norwich City's higher expected goals (xG) of 2.52 compared to Hull's 1.26, it was Hull who capitalised on their chances effectively. The pressure mounts on Norwich manager Liam Manning as his team has only managed eight points from their first 13 Championship games this season with two wins, two draws, and nine losses.

This series of results highlights the competitive nature of the Championship this season. Teams like Hull are making significant strides up the table while others struggle to find form and consistency.