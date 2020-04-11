Football
Norwich secure deal for Dudelange winger Sinani

By Ben Spratt
Danel Sinani
Norwich City will be boosted by the arrival of Luxembourg winger Danel Sinani for the 2020-21 season.

London, April 10: Danel Sinani will join Norwich City from Dudelange at the end of the season, the Premier League strugglers have announced.

Luxembourg international Sinani has signed a three-year deal with the Canaries, who are six points shy of safety after 29 matches in England's top-flight, with the season paused amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals across the past two Europa League campaigns, including braces against APOEL and Sevilla in the 2019-20 group stage.

"Norwich is a very big club with many good players," Sinani told his new club's official website.

"I will try to do my best and try to continue to hopefully score goals and to help the team to get in a high position."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke added: "We're all happy that we're able to sign Danel. He's a young player full of potential."

Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
