Norwich target Liverpool wonderkid to replace James Maddison

Bengaluru, June 25: Championship giants Norwich City have identified Liverpool’s Harry Wilson as the potential successor of James Maddison’s golden boots.
James Maddison, their best player last season, joined Premier League giants Leicester City on a £24million deal last week and Norwich are looking extensively at the market for his worthy replacement.
The Canaries have opened talks with the Liverpool chiefs for Welsh winger Wilson, who made his presence felt on loan at Hull City last season.
The 21-year-old is set to be be with Jurgen Klopp’s side for pre-season games and tours and there are chances that he will play a big role for the Reds next season. However, Norwich hope they can convince Anfield bosses to send him to Carrow Road after that as a replacement for midfielder Maddison, who has joined Leicester.
Norwich are set to sign Ben Marshall from Wolves for £1.5million and want Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes on loan. Wilson has been capped four times for Wales since making his debut in 2013, and has netted once for the Dragons.
After joining the Tigers on loan in January, Wilson chalked up seven goals in 13 Championship games, as well as providing four assists. He was one of the best players in the Championship in the second half of the last season and was the major force behind Hull avoiding relegation comfortably.
Wilson is one of the best young players at Liverpool right now and is also a fan favourite and there is very little chance that the Reds will entertain any offer for him. A loan deal could be on the cards if the Reds manage to sign one or two established attackers to compete with their superb trio of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane but a permanent deal seems very unlikely.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing Sporting Gijon goalkeeper Daniel Martin. The 19-year-old has been identified as a long-term replacement for Loris Karius. Klopp could loan him him out or keep him at the club should he choose to offload former Huddersfield loanee Danny Ward.
