Football Nottingham Forest Seek Vital Win Against Newcastle United To Reverse Poor Start In Premier League

Ange Postecoglou is optimistic that a victory over Newcastle United on Sunday could be the turning point for Nottingham Forest. Since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo last month, Postecoglou has yet to secure a win. Forest's struggles continued with a 3-2 defeat to Midtjylland in the Europa League, marking their second consecutive loss. The team has only managed one point from three matches under his leadership.

The Australian manager is facing mounting pressure as he seeks his first win. "When things are going well it's rainbows and sunshine, but when the going gets tough, that's when your belief is tested," Postecoglou stated. He emphasised that enduring difficult periods builds long-term confidence rather than just easing immediate pressure. Forest's recent league performance saw them lose 1-0 to Sunderland despite dominating possession and having 22 shots.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are gaining momentum after a commanding 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. Despite a recent 2-1 loss to Arsenal, where they led for most of the match, Eddie Howe remains wary of Forest's potential challenge. "They have a good balance to their squad," Howe noted, acknowledging Postecoglou's managerial skills and the importance of this fixture before the international break.

Newcastle faces injury setbacks with Tino Livramento sidelined for eight weeks due to a ligament injury sustained against Arsenal. Howe confirmed that Livramento has already received injections to aid recovery during this busy period of fixtures. This injury adds to Newcastle's challenges as they prepare for upcoming matches.

Key Players to Watch

Anthony Gordon stands out for Newcastle after scoring two penalties against USG in the Champions League. Although he hasn't scored in the Premier League this season, Gordon aims to replicate last season's form with 15 goal involvements across all competitions. For Nottingham Forest, Dan Ndoye has made an impressive start since joining from Bologna. Ndoye scored in the Europa League and has contributed three goal involvements in eight appearances this season.

Historical Matchup Insights

Historically, Newcastle has dominated recent encounters with Forest, winning six of their last seven league meetings. They have secured three consecutive victories since December 2023. However, Newcastle's current form under Howe shows inconsistency with only six points from six matches this season. Meanwhile, Forest sits on five points with most earned under former manager Nuno.

Postecoglou previously defeated Newcastle in December 2023 but has since suffered three consecutive losses against them with an aggregate score of 8-2. The Opta Win Probability suggests Newcastle has a 56% chance of winning, while Nottingham Forest holds a 21.3% chance of victory.

As both teams prepare for Sunday's clash, Postecoglou hopes a win will change Forest's fortunes and help them become the team they aspire to be.