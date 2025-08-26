Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Venue, Format, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Football Nuno Espirito Santo Calls For Nottingham Forest To Sign More Players Before Transfer Deadline Nuno Espirito Santo emphasises the importance of signing additional players for Nottingham Forest before the transfer window closes. He believes this is crucial for supporting the squad's ambitions in multiple competitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

Nottingham Forest's manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, emphasises the need for more player acquisitions before the transfer window closes. Despite recent signings like James McAtee and Omari Hutchinson, Nuno believes further reinforcements are essential. The club has also brought in Dan Ndoye and Angus Gunn earlier in the window. They are negotiating with Strasbourg to secure winger Dilane Bakwa.

Nuno's relationship with Nottingham Forest's leadership has been a hot topic recently. Reports suggest tensions between him and owner Evangelos Marinakis, as well as global head of football Edu Gaspar. Despite these challenges, Nuno remains focused on strengthening the squad before the September 1 deadline. He stated, "There are things that I myself cannot control. What I said is, and I had a long thought about it, is my concern for the squad."

The manager highlighted the importance of bolstering the team to compete effectively across multiple competitions. With commitments in the Premier League, Europa League, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup, Nuno stresses the need for depth and quality. He remarked on last season's achievements and expressed concern about maintaining momentum without adequate support.

Nuno plans to discuss these issues with Edu Gaspar and Evangelos Marinakis soon. Following a draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday, he confirmed upcoming talks with them this week. His focus remains on ensuring respect for the squad by providing necessary reinforcements.

The club has been active in securing new talent recently. In just ten days, they have added four players to their roster. These include Douglas Luiz and Arnaud Kalimuendo alongside McAtee and Hutchinson. This flurry of activity underscores Forest's commitment to strengthening their lineup.

As Nottingham Forest navigates this busy period, Nuno's call for additional signings highlights his dedication to building a competitive team. The ongoing negotiations with Strasbourg for Dilane Bakwa demonstrate their intent to enhance attacking options further.

Nuno's concerns reflect his commitment to supporting his players through strategic acquisitions. By addressing squad depth issues now, he aims to prepare Nottingham Forest for a demanding season ahead across various competitions.